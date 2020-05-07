IRCS Chief marks Red Cross/Red Crescent Day, says humanity will defeat COVID-19

"I have the honor to congratulate all volunteers and staff of National Societies, the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day,” Karim Hemmati said.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is spending the most important time of humanitarian activities in the contemporary era and assisting the vulnerable. Therefore, it is worthy to express the highest praise and appreciation to the invaluable dedication and sacrifice of the volunteers and relief workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and other colleagues in the National Societies across the world who cordially with their kind hearts brought the life expectancy to the most people and families affected with COVID-19.

Although, this hard situation has not yet been over, definitely the humanitarian services in day and night to the affected people by the inauspicious virus will strongly continue with the courageous and dedicated volunteers, youth members, relief workers, doctors, nurses, donors, the IRCS staff and directors and this fact will be recorded in the humanitarian history of the country, how the unassuming servants in the Red Crescent have proudly walked this difficult path in order to highlight the proud period in the IRCS history.

In the days that COVID-19 has caused challenges in humanity in all societies, people appreciate the moments of being together more, “the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” is an appropriate opportunity to review the missions and roles that have taken over the National Societies.

When we eagerly play our role in humanitarian promotion, when we rapidly render relief services to the affected people of disasters, then we consider ourselves responsible to respond the needy and suffering people through the realization of slogan “Reducing the Human Suffering” by the powerful relief workers, youth, volunteers and donors, certainly our souls will be exalted and our good human characteristics will be strengthened as well as it will be easy to realize our humanitarian goals.

These are humanitarian spiritual gifts for us and today that the world has been affected by the COVID-19, the value of the Red Cross and Red Crescent mission is known more than ever. This year, the world Red Cross and Red Crescent day is different from the previous years. Health care and medical workers like the Red Cross /Red Crescent volunteers are committed to be with patients and the affected people by corona and in the first line to fight with this disease. With the hope that the world will defeat COVID-19, let’s keep clapping for medical workers."

