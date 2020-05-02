Iran has lowest ratio of coronavirus death in world: official

Kareem Hemmati said that no country had a plan to fight the epidemic; many countries were severely hit and the United States has the highest death toll in the world.

Hemmati added that at the beginning of the crisis, Iran had the second-highest number of infected cases after China.

He added that others were pointing a finger of accusation at Iran, claiming that Iran had spread the virus, but before long, the claim was proven unfounded.

Hemmati said although the hospitals were full of patients and "we were under suppressive sanctions, we managed to curb the disease with the least equipment even recovery hospitals" that were allotted were not all used.

He said 70 thousand volunteers are helping the poor.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 76,318 people out of a total of 95,646 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered whereas 6,091 have lost their lives.

