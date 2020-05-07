Iran to produce 400,000 tons copper annually with new projects going to stream

Managing Director of National Iranian Copper Industries Co (NICICO) Ardeshir Saad-Mohammadi made the remarks in his his statement to the opening ceremony of industrial projects in Kerman province.

During his speech, the official hoped the national capacity to produce copper will reach 550,000 tons a year within next four years.

NICICO has planned to move in line with global economy in order to have a share in world market as the Iranian copper has fine quality and is well known worldwide, the official underlined.

President Rouhani inaugurated four big projects of copper industry in Kerman province through a video conference.

Some 252 million euros investments have been made on the project of Khatoon Abad copper smelting complex and three other projects in the province.

At the opening ceremony, the president stated that inauguration of landmark national projects in the country is a strong response to the global arrogance by Iranian workers, entrepreneurs and officials.

NICICO, founded in July 1972, introduces itself as a company which encompasses all operations of copper mines in the country. The functions of this company include among others: To extract and operate mines of copper; to produce high grade products of ore and copper products such as cathode, slab, billet, and 8-mm wires.

