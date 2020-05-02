Iranian universities among top in Round University Ranking

Round University Ranking (RUR) is a world university ranking, which measures the performance of 1,100 leading world universities by 20 indicators across 4 key missions: teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

The ranking is published by RUR Rankings Agency and based in Moscow, Russia.

According to K. N. Toosi University of Technology, in order to reinforce universities’ competitiveness, RUR also measures world universities’ rankings.

According to its official website, “RUR Subject Rankings evaluate the performance of 801+ world’s leading higher education institutions by 6 broad subject areas: Humanities, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Technical Sciences, Social Sciences.”

According to the report, the data required for each of the universities are extracted from Clarivate which is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (222), Isfahan University of Technology (239), Tehran University (339), Iran University of Science and Technology (456), K. N. Toosi University of Technology (470), Babol Noshirvani University of Technology (BUT) (577), Isfahan University (591), Shahid Beheshti University (596), Kashan University (614), Allameh Tabataba'i University (684) and Alzahra University (721) received rankings in 2020 RUR.

