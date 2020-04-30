US annual report on religious freedom based on misinformation, Iran says

Commenting on the release of the annual report on religious freedom in the world by the US Department of State, he pointed out that the report includes empty and baseless claims regarding Iran, especially situation of the Jews in Iran, which is not true about any of the legal and official religions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rejecting the unrealistic and biased allegations made in the report, the spokesman characterized its publication as an interference in the internal affairs of other countries and stressed that such meddling behaviors by the US is condemned.

Such blatant interference in the internal affairs of countries and the publication of superficial reports against them take place at a time when millions of poor people in various cities in the US are below the poverty line and deprived of basic rights and services and medical and medical care, Mousavi said, noting that after the spread of coronavirus, the situation in this country has taken on a tragic and catastrophic form and led to death of tens of thousands of American citizens.

Iran has always respected rights of religious minorities within the framework of the Constitution and they enjoy all citizenship rights, particularly political participation in the country's affairs, as well as performing their religious rituals, he said, noting that Iran has since the ancient times been made up of diverse and genuine religions, ethnic groups, cultures and languages and today the Iranian people irrespective of their religion and language are tasting sweetness of this diversity and beauty.

