Zarif, Cuban counterpart discuss US unilateral sanctions

Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also discussed scientific and medical cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Zarif on Thursday discussed the process of political understanding in Afghanistan, fight against coronavirus as well as issues of mutual interest with National Security Adviser and the caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar on phone.

In another related development earlier on Thursday, Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed issues of mutual interests, fight against the coronavirus, economic sanctions, and the most recent political developments in Afghanistan over phone.

