Mousavi: Persian Gulf to remain Persian, sea of peace and friendship with neighbors

Persian Gulf is spring of generosity which has openly hosted its neighbors regardless of color, race and language for many years, Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

This warm and blessed gulf and the center of ancient culture and civilization will remain Persian and sea of peace and friendship with neighbors forever, he added.

Iranians mark the National Persian Gulf Day, which is the anniversary of the victory over troops of the then colonialist Portugal, in an armed conflict in the Persian Gulf in 1622.

The occasion commemorates the exit of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic waterway.

Tenth of Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 30) marks the anniversary of Shah Abbas I of Persia’s successful military campaign when the Portuguese navy was forced out of the Strait of Hormuz, which was occupied by the then colonialist Portugal.

The Portuguese made a fortress on Hormuz Island and had full control of the trade between India and Europe passing through the Persian Gulf for more than 100 years.

