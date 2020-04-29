Apr 29, 2020, 12:45 PM
Borujerd exports more than $7.6 billion worth of goods

Borujerd, April 29, IRNA – The head of the office for industry, mining, and trade of Borujerd, western Iran, said on Wednesday that the industrial units exported $7.6 billion worth of goods in the Iranian year 1398 (ended on March 2020).

Hamid Azadbakht told IRNA that the exported goods weighed 11,293,784 kg and were mostly sent to neighboring countries.

Azadbakht said that the export markets included Azerbaijan, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Philippines, Syria, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, and Venezuela.

He said that the exports included medicines, livestock, macaroni, nails, nonstick cookware, and iron wire.

He added that the goods were exported from Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Imam Khomeini, Azna, and Sumar customs offices.

