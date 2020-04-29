Borujerd exports more than $7.6 billion worth of goods

Hamid Azadbakht told IRNA that the exported goods weighed 11,293,784 kg and were mostly sent to neighboring countries.

Azadbakht said that the export markets included Azerbaijan, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Philippines, Syria, Ukraine, Turkey, Uganda, and Venezuela.

He said that the exports included medicines, livestock, macaroni, nails, nonstick cookware, and iron wire.

He added that the goods were exported from Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Imam Khomeini, Azna, and Sumar customs offices.

