Iran’s agricultural, food sectors bring $5.8b revenues

Referring to the annual report on trade in agriculture and food sector, deputy agricultural jihad minister for planning and economic affairs Shahrokh Shajari said food and agricultural sector’s products weighing 7.104 million tons valued at $5,821,000,000 have been exported last year.

He said that the most important export products as per weight included watermelon, apple, tomato, potato, onion, and allium stipitatum.

Shajari added that export products as per value consisted of pistachio ($724m), apple ($362m), tomato ($259m), pistachio kernels ($241m) and watermelon ($176m).

9376**2050

