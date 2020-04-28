Apr 28, 2020, 4:12 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83768358
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s agricultural, food sectors bring $5.8b revenues

Iran’s agricultural, food sectors bring $5.8b revenues

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – An official in Agricultural Jihad Ministry said food and agriculture sectors have brought $5.8 billion in revenues during the last Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2020).

Referring to the annual report on trade in agriculture and food sector, deputy agricultural jihad minister for planning and economic affairs Shahrokh Shajari said food and agricultural sector’s products weighing 7.104 million tons valued at $5,821,000,000 have been exported last year.

He said that the most important export products as per weight included watermelon, apple, tomato, potato, onion, and allium stipitatum.

Shajari added that export products as per value consisted of pistachio ($724m), apple ($362m), tomato ($259m), pistachio kernels ($241m) and watermelon ($176m).

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 6 =