US is uninvited guest in Persian Gulf

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate Persian Gulf national day, Brigadier General Valivand Zamani said bringing an uninvited guest by some of the neighbors will disturb others’ peace.

He urged all regional countries to pave the way for the US withdrawal from the region.

"We are after expelling not only US but all foreigners from region and believe that we can establish security in the Persian Gulf," he said.

Brigadier General Zamani said that "we guarantee maintaining security in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian navy forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)" and with cooperation of neighbors with whom we have military coalition.

He said that the Americans have lost a country [Iran] with lots of resources and their presence in the Persian Gulf is a way to compensate for it.

They have come to this conclusion that Iran is a big and independent country and it is impossible to reverse the situation.

