Rouhani: US sanctions contravene fundamental human rights

Speaking in a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, the Iranian president said that US illegal restrictions can prove dangerous at a time that all world countries are grappling with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two president stressed the need for exchange of experiences and helping each other to provide necessary requirements in their fight against the pandemic.

Iran has gained significant scientific and technological achievements in making the emergency requirements such as test kits, ventilators, CT Scanners and protective face masks, the Iranian president said voicing Iran’s readiness to share its achievements with Indonesia.

The two presidents expressed hope that holding the 13th Iran-Indonesia Joint Cooperation Commission session will further accelerate the implementation of the already signed agreements between the two countries and help promote bilateral relations.

They called for further cooperation between Iran and Indonesia which would benefit the interests of both Muslim nations.

The Indonesian president, for his part, expressed satisfaction with Iran’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, saying the disease has caused tough conditions for all world nations which requires all, Muslim nations in particular, to rush to help each other.

