Russian parliament voices support for Iran's satellite launch

Slutsky added that the concept of military satellite does not mean carrying military weapons, and such an interpretation of ​​Iran's space action was improper.

Last night, Konstantin Kosachev, head of the International Affairs Commission of the Federation Council (Russian Senate), denied US allegations that Iran had violated Security Council Resolution 2231 over its successful launch of the Noor 1 military satellite to Russia's Interfax news agency that no resolution has made Iran not to launch a military satellite.

He added that the remarks of Iranian officials about the launch of the Noor 1 Iranian military satellite into space, which does not violate the Security Council resolution, are true because they do not have nuclear ammunition. We must pay attention to the fact that the concept of military satellite does not mean the weapon is installed.

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from a three-stage carrier Qased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in the aerospace field.

After the launch of the first multi-purpose satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is also used for defense, Major-General Hossein Salami on Wednesday congratulated Iran's Leader and the honorable people of Iran on this great success and said that successful launch of this satellite, upgraded new dimensions of the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and by the grace of God, "the IRGC joins space today."

