Iran's health minister urges WHO to seek removal of sanctions

"It is a source of pride for us and our colleagues to be able to achieve a great honor for the country during the time of the oppressive sanctions and to be recognized as a successful country in the global arena," Namaki said after a videoconference meeting with secretary general of World Health Organization and health ministers of the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

He said during the meeting he presented a report on the country's situation in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

"The report said that 18 days after the previous meeting, thanks to divine blessing as well as the efforts of our colleagues and all the agencies that helped us, we were able to reduce the number of new patients by 53% and the death toll by 30% daily," he said.

Namaki further noted that Secretary General of the World Health Organization Tedros thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for implementing the screening more than 70 million people, as this project has had a great impact on containing the disease and breaking the transmission chain and reducing mortality in the country.

"We called on the World Health Organization to take effective steps, especially in the countries of the region, in developing infrastructures and merging of activities the health care system, primary health care and public health coverage," he said.

Namaki also announced a larger meeting will be held virtually tomorrow with the health ministers of countries and World Health Organization in attendance.

