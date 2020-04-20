Zarif meets with Syrian President, FM

Zarif arrived in Damascus on Monday and was welcomed by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Damascus tomorrow, Monday, to meet and talk with Syrian officials."

He further added, "During the one-day trip, Zarif will meet with President Bashar al-Assad and al-Muallem to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, as well as the latest political developments in Syria's fight against terrorism."

Iranian foreign minister visited Syria last April. During the visit, he met with senior Syrian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and developments in the region.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish