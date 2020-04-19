Iran gymnast 3rd at FIG new ranking

Keikha stands third in the world after taking one step upward.

Head of board of directors of gymnastics of Fars Province in Southern Iran told IRNA that Keikha ranked third internationally while his bronze medal at 2019 Baku Gymnastics World Cup has not been added to the ranking yet.

China and Japan are first and second, respectively.

Kamal Paak-Fetrat said that the Iranian gymnast has high chance to be qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In late September, 2018, FIG approved three new Pommel Horse elements after Saeedreza Keikha, who became the first gymnast from his country to have a skill named for him in the Code of Points (Keikha 2), according to agu-gymnastics.com.

Named Keikha 3, Keikha 4 and Keikha 5, the Iranian performed the first two successfully for the value in the qualification of the 2018 Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

While the third one he achieved at the 2018 World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey, in July.

Keikha 2, with a side support with half spindle with both pommels between the hands (flair or circle), was successfully performed at the Islamic Solidarity Games in May, 2017, in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) media.

