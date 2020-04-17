Pres. Rouhani praises Iranian Army as “guardian of Iran’s life”

Rouhani made the remarks in a statement issued on the occasion of National Army Day.

The president’s statement was read out by Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami during a ceremony to mark the National Army Day in the Iranian capital.

As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, the occasion was commemorated in a different way this year.

It included a “parade of services” which was actually a parade of health and Army equipment to battle against the epidemic.

Social distancing protocols were fully practiced during the ceremony.

Describing the Army forces as the defenders of the country and the supporters of the defenders of health, the president said in his statement that today the Iranian citizens at home and the economic and social activists at work are seeing their national might maneuver and salute the Army and the health workers.

