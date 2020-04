Ali Shamkhani wrote that the presence of the Iranian Army is a messenger of peace, security, and power for the people and fear and disappointment for the enemies.

He made the remarks in his message on the occasion of the National Day of the Army that falls on April 17.

Late Imam Khomeini named the day “the National Day of the Army” in 1979.

