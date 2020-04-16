Pakistan FM urges Trump to revisit WHO funding cut

While addressing a media briefing at foreign ministry, Qureshi said that in his personal capacity he believes that President Trump should revisit his decision due to coronavirus pandemic.

He added that such move would add to the problems of the international health organization which is already under great stress.

Qureshi noted that many important leaders of the world have also called upon the US president to review his decision.

Late on Tuesday Trump declared US funding would be put on hold for 60-90 days pending a review "to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus". The US is the single largest contributor to the WHO.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that the US act to punish the only coordinator of world health affairs amid the fight against a global disaster is the peak of irresponsibility and crime against humanity.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish