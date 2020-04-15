Iran against any move fanning flames of conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan

During the telephone call initiated by the Azeri side, Araghchi also discussed bilateral ties.

Referring to release of some news in cyberspace, Araghchi said that the enemies are attempting to harm the two neighboring states' relations via media hype.

News on the Iranian truck traffic to Karabakh and occupied areas of Azerbaijan are totally false, as Iran respects the country's territorial integrity.

Appreciating Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Iran to fight COVID-19, Araghchi said that continuation of goods transit and transportation while observing health protocols is a major issue in bilateral ties.

Araghchi also referred to closure of universities in Azerbaijan, calling for Baku's help to return Iranian students home.

His proposal was welcomed by the Azeri official.

During the phone talk, the two officials also stressed the need for maintaining friendly ties and keeping up all-out cooperation between the two countries.

