Tehran, Seoul mayors discuss fighting coronavirus online

Hanachi said that the hard condition of the earlier days of the pandemic does not exist anymore in Iran, as the confirmed cases of the infections and deaths have declined remarkably.

Iran fights with the virus and sanctions simultaneously, he said, noting that at the beginning, the facilities were very limited, as only two labs could take corona tests but currently the number of coronavirus-related labs has reached 60.

Tehran Municipality set up a video mapping in Azadi Tower for solidarity with other countries grappling with the pandemic that was welcomed by the other countries, Hanachi said.

He also hailed public embracing of Social Distancing Initiative in the country, saying that the crisis coincided with Nowruz holidays which helped reduce traffic in the cities.

Tehran mayor also appreciated South Korean and Seoul's aid to Iran in fighting the pandemic and urged Seoul mayor convey Tehran's message in the face of coronavirus and sanctions to the world during Metropolitan Cities Conference and South Korean government.

Park Won-soon, for his part, reiterated sharing experience with all countries grappling with coronavirus, saying that South Korea understands Iran's conditions in times of sanctions and is trying to help it in the field.

Referring to South Korea's experience in fighting the pandemic, he said that the country faced SARS epidemic years ago and it used those days' experience in fighting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Hanachi said in a tweet after the video interview with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon that global crises can be handled only through global solutions and no common solution will be achieved without constructive communication.

Tehran and Seoul will never leave each other alone in this path, he reiterated.

