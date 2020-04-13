Iran denies shipment of aid to Karabakh

While Iran-Azerbaijan all-out ties are improving, the enemies as well as the forces which cannot tolerate development of relations are releasing faked video pictures in an attempt to mar good neighborliness between the two countries, Iran's embassy said in a press release on Monday.

Dismissing the report, the embassy said that Islamic Republic of Iran has no land and air connection with the territories dominated by the Armenian forces.

Over the past years, Armenians had tried to harm Tehran-Baku relations by releasing video pictures, it noted, adding that the time and place of the pictures are not clear.

Azeri media outlets are also expected to verify authenticity of the reports they receive before releasing them and avoid publishing unreliable reports, Iran's Embassy said.

