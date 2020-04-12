Iran producing its own defense requirements, army official says

Referring to naming the new Iranian calendar year as “the year of surge in production” by Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Army official said that the armed forces and the Iranian Army has always been pioneering in helping to the fulfillment of the mottos of the Supreme Leader.

Sayyari said that the Iranian armed forces were in the frontline of production last year and made great achievements.

He expressed certainty that the Iranian armed forces, the Army in particular, will continue to be pioneering in producing defense needs in the current Iranian year.

In the New Year, the armed forces will unveil new achievements in line with naming the year by Ayatollah Khamenei.

