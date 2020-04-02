Iraq defense against US adventurism inevitable

Rahim-Safavi made the remarks in an article to analyze the US’ military movements in Iraq and in reaction to the US terrorist army illegitimate presence in Iraq.

He urged the US administration to clarify its commitments to international treaties and regulations.

Rahim-Safavi said if the incumbent administration is committed to international regulations and decisions of legal representatives of nations, the Iraqi parliament earlier called for the expulsion of US military forces from Iraq.

But if the US administration does not comply with international regulations and commitments, it must accept the consequences of its illegal presence and occupying the Iraqi soil, Rahim-Safavi noted.

He reiterated that legal presence after Iraqi parliament ratification is canceled and the Iraqi people will stand against the US army's illegal presence.

Rahim-Safavi added that the US army and administration will not benefit from violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and the region cannot stand new tensions.

The US internal conditions with regard to coronavirus and its outbreak, which unfortunately claimed the lives of many Americans, the proximity to the upcoming election, and the difficulty in controlling the US internal conditions made the conditions for the US military conflict in the region complicated.

The US politicians and its senior military commanders prevent extensive military conflict, Safavi said, adding the public opinion and politicians do not intend to observe the killing of US soldiers.

Referring to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s response, he advised Americans to think about the consequences of provocative acts.

Now, Iraqi youths and the Resistance groups are ready to foil US military forces’ possible movements, he said, stressing that any move will bring about bigger strategic defeat for the US president.



