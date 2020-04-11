China TV says sanctions aggravate coronavirus crisis in Iran

CCTV broadcast that politics should never be used as pretext to threaten human lives.

In recent weeks, many world officials including the Russian have repeatedly called on the United States to lift anti-Iran sanctions.

In related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin through a video conference at the G20 Summit on March 26 called for relief of sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic which have infected near 1,700,000 across the world and killed over one hundred thousand worldwide.

As CCTV reported, although Iran enjoys high level of medical sources in entire region, it faces many challenges in the fight against the deadly virus as the sanctions have created obstacles to Iran's access to different kinds of equipment.

More than 70,000 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed over 4,300 Iranians.

The US May 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers did hurt Iran's health structure, CCTV added.



The Chinese TV reported that the US sanctions have not only targeted Iran's oil and gas sectors, but health area.

Extremist like Mike Pompeo- US Secretary of State- is after continuation of maximum pressure on Iran to bring the country to its knees, implement military plans in Iraq and increase tension in whole region, the report says.

Further sanctions just hurt the Iranian people more, CCTV noted.

