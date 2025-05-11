Iran says fourth round of talks with U.S. is over, was ‘difficult but useful’

The fourth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States has concluded in Muscat, Oman, with Tehran describing the discussions as “difficult but useful.”

In a post on X on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced the end of the talks, which he said helped the two sides understand each other’s positions and explore realistic ways to address their differences.

Iranian and American negotiators engaged in “difficult but useful talks to better understand each other’s positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences,” he said.

Baqaei said that the next round of the talks would be coordinated and announced by Oman.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff led their respective delegations in the talks, which lasted several hours in Muscat and were mediated by the Omani foreign minister.

The discussions focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, key points of contention between Tehran and Washington

The discussions remain challenging due to hardened U.S. positions on Iran’s nuclear activities. Before the talks, Witkoff said that Iran needed to dismantle its nuclear energy program, including its uranium enrichment.

Araqchi hit back, saying enriching uranium, a key component of any nuclear program, remains “non-negotiable” for the Islamic Republic.

