Trump will accept a luxury aircraft from Qatar: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to accept a luxury plane from the the Qatari government, media reports said.

Qatar’s royal family will donate Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to President Trump.

The U.S. president will reportedly convert the plane to be used as Air Force One, then continue flying it for personal use after he leaves office.

The Boeing 747-800 costs about $400 million.

Meantime, the U.S. Constitution bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office or title from any king, prince, or foreign State, without congressional consent.

Trump plans to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the first extended foreign travel of his second term.

2050