Iran determined to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan in all areas: Vice president

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says the Iranian administration is committed to strengthening relations with Uzbekistan across all sectors.

Aref made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting in Tehran between high-ranking delegations from Iran and Uzbekistan, held as part of a visit by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Highlighting the extensive common ground between the two countries, Aref noted that Iran and Uzbekistan can cooperate in various fields, including economy, tourism, energy, culture, science, and trade.

He pointed out that Iran provides the shortest route for Central Asian countries to access the high seas and the Persian Gulf, adding that Iran was committed to facilitating this access.

Additionally, Aref said that Iran and Uzbekistan have the potential to complement each other in the regional economy.

Uzbekistan’s prime minister, in turn, described Iran as a close friend and a reliable partner for Uzbekistan in the region.

Aripov estimated the annual trade volume between Iran and Uzbekistan at $500 million, stressing the need for long-term planning and enhanced cooperation to further increase bilateral trade.

On the sidelines of the meeting, senior officials from both countries signed four cooperation agreements, including a roadmap for Iran-Uzbekistan intergovernmental cooperation from 2025 to 2027.

