Armed Forces are fully prepared for any situation: Top general

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Iran’s top general said the Armed Forces were fully prepared to deal with any security threat, as he toured the country’s strategic southern waters to assess their combat readiness.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, led a high-level military delegation to Bandar Abbas on Sunday to evaluate the readiness of forces stationed in Hormozgan Province.

During his visit, which included inspections of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Oman Sea, Baqeri emphasized the importance of operational assessments in the region.

He stressed the critical role of the Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in safeguarding territorial and international waters, as well as national resources.

“Our Armed Forces are in a state of full readiness to deal with any situation,” Baqeri told commanders at the Army’s First Naval Region, underscoring the necessity of reviewing operational preparedness and ensuring the military can effectively implement defense strategies.

Army Commander Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani accompanied Baqeri during the visit.

