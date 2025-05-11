Iran and Qatar vow to broaden customs cooperation

Iran and Qatar have taken steps to strengthen their customs cooperation, as top officials from both nations met in Tehran on Sunday to discuss expanding bilateral ties and streamlining customs operations.

The meeting brought together Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), and Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, chairman of Qatar’s General Authority of Customs. The discussions focused on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and improve customs efficiency.

Asgari highlighted the friendly relations between the two neighboring countries, describing the visit of Al Jamal and his accompanying delegation as very important.

At the start of the meeting, Asgari provided the Qatari officials with an overview of Iran’s customs operations. He emphasized that all formalities and work procedures in Iranian customs are conducted through electronic systems.

For his part, Al Jamal praised Iran’s advancements in customs electronification, noting that Qatar places great importance on its relations with Iran, particularly in the field of customs.

Al Jamal also viewed upstream policies at the political and diplomatic levels as an opportunity to further develop customs cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold periodic joint visits to key ports and customs facilities in both countries, as well as regular meetings between high-ranking customs officials from Iran and Qatar.

