Kazem Khavazi gets vote of confidence to become Iran’s new agriculture minister

Tehran, April 8, IRNA – Kazem Khavazi got approval of Majlis with 196 votes in favor to become the new Agriculture Jihad Minister, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Accordingly, from among 210 lawmakers participating in the open session, 196 MPs voted in favor, 15 voted against and four MPs abstained.

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri defended Khavazi’s programs.

Khavazi has PhD degree in agricultural field from Tarbiat Modares University and served as deputy minister and head of Agricultural Research Education and Development Organization.

He also served as the head of Soil and Water Research Institute.

