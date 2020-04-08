Kazem Khavazi gets vote of confidence to become Iran’s new agriculture minister

Accordingly, from among 210 lawmakers participating in the open session, 196 MPs voted in favor, 15 voted against and four MPs abstained.

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri defended Khavazi’s programs.

Khavazi has PhD degree in agricultural field from Tarbiat Modares University and served as deputy minister and head of Agricultural Research Education and Development Organization.

He also served as the head of Soil and Water Research Institute.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish