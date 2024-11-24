Nov 24, 2024, 9:17 PM
Iran's army chief: Support for resistance front to continue until Zionist regime's eradication

Tehran, IRNA – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, has said that Iran's support for the Resistance Front and the Palestinian people will persist until the complete eradication of the Israeli regime, asserting that evidence suggests that this regime “will not see the next 25 years”.

During a speech on Sunday, General Mousavi emphasized that Iran's backing of the Palestinian resistance and Gaza is lawful, humanitarian, legitimate, and revolutionary. He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to counter threats at any level.

He blamed the United States of being the main instigator of insecurity in the region, adding, "No credibility remains for the Zionists, and signs indicate that the Zionist regime will not see the next 25 years."

The Iranian Army chief also highlighted the growing global anti-Zionist movement, stating, "The worldwide anti-Zionist movement has become active everywhere."

