Iran's army chief: Support for resistance front to continue until Zionist regime's eradication

During a speech on Sunday, General Mousavi emphasized that Iran's backing of the Palestinian resistance and Gaza is lawful, humanitarian, legitimate, and revolutionary. He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to counter threats at any level.

He blamed the United States of being the main instigator of insecurity in the region, adding, "No credibility remains for the Zionists, and signs indicate that the Zionist regime will not see the next 25 years."

The Iranian Army chief also highlighted the growing global anti-Zionist movement, stating, "The worldwide anti-Zionist movement has become active everywhere."

