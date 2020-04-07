Japan to give Favipiravir to Iran for free

Favipiravir is an antiviral drug being developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan with activity against many RNA viruses.

According to Japanese media, Motegi made the remarks in a press conference.

The 20 countries receiving the drug, which is currently undergoing clinical tests, include Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with an additional 30 countries showing interest, Motegi was quoted as saying.

"We will work with interested countries to expand clinical research on Avigan internationally," he added.

Japan will provide the United Nations Office for Project Services with a $1 million grant to buy and distribute the drug, also known as Favipiravir, which is developed by a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday said that 20,239 people out of a total of 62,589 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,872 have lost their lives.

He added that since yesterday (Monday) the number of patients diagnosed with the virus has increased by 2,089 people.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish