Kuwait to resume imports of foodstuff from Iran: Official

Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Afasi said the country's decision to reimport food from Iran to Kuwait is part of the efforts to provide goods and food needed by people in Kuwait's central markets.

Over the past days, Kuwait's markets seem a shortage of some goods and foodstuff as well as surge in prices.

Earlier and after spread of the novel coronavirus, Kuwait had banned import of any agricultural products from Iran.

During the emergency meeting of trade and industry ministers of Persian Gulf Cooperation member states held through a video conference last Thursday, Kuwait proposed establishment of foodstuff security network to ensure food security of the Persian Gulf states.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish