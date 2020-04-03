Apr 3, 2020, 10:18 AM
Tehran’s Azadi Tower goes blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day

Tehran, April 3, IRNA – Azadi Tower of Tehran was lit up blue Thursday night to mark the World Autism Awareness Day.

Municipality of Tehran announced that the tower, western Tehran, went blue with decorating light to show support for those who suffer from autism.

Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication, and by restricted and repetitive behavior.

Not having eye contact when communicating, inability to make communications, repetitive hand movements, and some other symptoms can be seen in autistic people.  

