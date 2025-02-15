‘Egypt’s army will overtake Tel Aviv in one day:’ Egyptian lawmaker warns Israel after threat

Tehran, IRNA – Mostafa Bakry, a member of the People's Assembly of Egypt, has reacted strongly to the Israeli regime’s threat concerning the Aswan High Dam in case of any clash between Tel Aviv and Cairo, saying that if Israel takes action, Egyptians will be in Tel Aviv the following day.

According to the Russian state-run media RT Arabic, formerly known as Rusiya Al-Yaum, Bakry said that Israel has misunderstood the capabilities of the Egyptian army, referring to Israeli forces’ difficulties in their fight against Hamas and other Palestinian fighters.

If anyone threatens Egypt’s security, Egyptians will respond decisively, the legislator warned, saying that Egypt will not wait for Israeli aircraft to take off from Tel Aviv and conduct any attack on the Aswan High Dam.

An Israeli media outlet reported an upcoming conflict between the regime and Egypt, they should know that Egypt is always ready.

Earlier, an Israeli website claimed that the regime could target the dam with missiles at the onset of an attack on Egypt. It also claimed that such missiles or other advanced weapons could destroy the dam and lead to catastrophic flooding, which would submerge Aswan and Luxor areas, potentially affecting military bases and industrial facilities along the Nile River.

The report also suggested that such flooding could paralyze life in Cairo, with up to 1.7 million fatalities and even potentially 10 million casualties without prior warnings.

