Anyone pushing for new deal of century ‘delusional’: Palestinian president

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has firmly opposed any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland, stating that a new “deal of the century” will not materialize.

In a statement on Saturday, Abbas declared, “We do not accept any call for the displacement of the Palestinian people.” He said those who believe they can enforce such a deal are “delusional.”

He was referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy of attempting to forge formal alliances between Israel and Arab states, a plan that he pursued with some success during his first term. Trump is now advocating for the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which Riyadh has said will not happen without a Palestinian state.

In recent weeks, Trump has drawn the ire of Palestinians and much of the international community by suggesting that the United States would take ownership of Gaza after forcibly resettling its inhabitants in neighboring countries.

Abbas emphasized that achieving international stability and security requires the participation of all parties in implementing the “two-state” solution.

He also criticized the United States for blocking Palestine’s efforts to gain full membership in the United Nations by repeatedly wielding its veto power at the Security Council.

