Iran calls for participation of all political parties in Syria's future

Moscow, IRNA — A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic urges all political parties in Syria to play a role in the future of the Arab country.

Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Syrian affairs, said on Saturday that Tehran attaches importance to the stability in Damascus.

He made remarks on his visit to Moscow on Friday, where the envoy held talks with Russian officials regarding Syrian developments.

During the meeting with the Russian authorities, both sides emphasized that all political sides in Syria must take part in the country's affairs.

Given Syria's special status in the Middle East, Iran believes that the future of the country should be determined by its people.

Iran opposes any foreign intervention in Syria's fate, the diplomat said.

Iran has received messages from Syria, Sheibani added, noting that Tehran is in indirect talks with Damascus.

