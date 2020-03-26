Zarif: Coronavirus spares no nation

"#Covid19 ravages the world, sparing no nation," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Even the world's largest economy needs others to help it fight the pandemic, yet refuses to halt its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," he added.

"Does the US want a “forever pandemic"?"

"Moral imperative to stop observing the bully's sanctions," Zarif reiterated.

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to President Trump telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to ask if South Korea could send medical equipment to the U.S. to help combat the coronavirus.

Today, Iranian Non-Governmental Organizations in a letter to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres demanded the removal of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

In the letter, the organizations some of whom hold UN consultative status warned the world that the lives of Iranians has put in danger because of the US santions admid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

