Speaker: Iran doing better than most countries in anti-coronavirus battle

Larijani made the remarks while addressing the launching ceremony of drills by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' (IRGC) focusing on biological defense.

Although some advanced European countries as well as the United States enjoy more modern industries and scientific equipment, they have been facing a big plight dealing with the coronavirus, the speaker underlined.

Coronavirus has confused them, Larijani said.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 9,000 have been killed.

About 27,017 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 2,077 Iranians.

