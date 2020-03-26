Official: MSF services to go to foreign nationals

Speaking to IRNA, Jahanpour said the decision is due to the fact that Isfahan Province does not need a 48-bed mobile hospital for coronavirus patients.

He added that Doctors Without Borders are now in Iran and have visited health facilities in the country.

If they wish, we can offer areas in which foreign nationals need help, he noted.

He went on to say that Iran suggests MSF to give services to eastern provinces.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, different countries helped Iran and all international donations except those of US and the Israeli regime have been accepted, Jahanpour reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki appreciated all international bodies, saying Doctors Without Border were invited to Iran but we thought that erecting 48-bed hospital is not necessary at the moment.

Meanwhile, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Doctors Without Border traveled to Iran with full coordination with the related bodies and Iran will take advantage of their aid and medical equipment.

On his Twitter account, Rabiei expressed gratitude to all countries and international organizations that have so far suggested to help Iran in fighting coronavirus.

He added that Iran’s policy is to receive humanitarian aid from foreign countries.

Rabiei noted that all Iranians inside and outside Iran will be invited to participate in fighting coronavirus.

