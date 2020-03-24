UN calls for ending anti-Iran sanctions

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," the statement reads.

According to Irish media, the official said "In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us.”

"Humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be given broad and practical effect, with prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies," she noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Brazilian media ‘Folha de S.Paulo’ that the US Medical Terrorism impeded Iran's effective reaction against corona pandemic.

The US maximum pressure against Iran blocks exports "so, we have less resources for investment", he added.

Iran is a rich country but due to sanctions we do not have necessary resources to serve affected people, he noted.

Even if we had financial capability to supply them, sanctions impede purchase of medicines and medical equipment.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 8,913 people out of a total of 24,811 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,934 have lost their lives to it.

