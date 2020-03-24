Only US politicians see coronavirus as opportunity for continuing enmity: Shamkhani

Shamkhani wrote on Tuesday on his Twitter account that only the US politicians saw Coronavirus as an opportunity to continue their persistence of hostilities, adding, "Joy shown by US Secretary of Commerce about the coronavirus outbreak in China and its positive economic impact for the United States or a proposed military attack by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Iran."

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) added: "Coronavirus really is the result of whose sick and criminal brain?"

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that 8,913 people out of a total of 24,811 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,934 have lost their lives to it.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,762 new affected cases of COVID-19 infections have been detected since yesterday (Monday).

Over the last 24 hours, 122 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, he added.

