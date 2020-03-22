Iran urges WB to firmly support COVID19-affected states

Hossein Mir Shojaian Hosseini also slammed the WB failure to invite Iran to participate in World Bank Middle East and North Africa meeting on fighting coronavirus.

Meamwhile, Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa wrote in his Twitter account: “Earlier today, the @WorldBank, together with the @IMFNews virtually convened economic ministers from #MENA to discuss the response to #COVID19.”

“Countries are taking decisive actions to protect their people & economies, and can count on our support in these unprecedented times,” he added.

In response to Belhaj’s tweet, Mir Shojaian Hosseini wrote: “We do appreciate you and #MENA team endeavors.”

“Unfortunately, #Iran was not invited to the meeting. While the containment of the pandemic needs more global cooperation, the affected countries indeed expect unwavering and inclusive support from the @WorldBank,” he noted.

Despite the fact that officials of various countries affirmed the negative impact of US’ sanctions against Iranian nation with regard to fighting coronavirus, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as two important bodies in regulating internal financial system have not supported Iran in fighting COVID2019.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on March 12 that Iran has requested $5b loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote in his Instagram page that of the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5bn in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

Georgieva said that no one should die due to shortage of financial resources for medical equipment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also urged the International Monetary Fund to adhere to IMF's mandate and act responsibly with regard to those countries affected by coronavirus.

