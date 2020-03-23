WHO delivers 7th emergency medical equipment shipment to Iran

The shipment which was sent directly through the WHO office in Geneva consists of 2,499 boxes of lopinavir and ritonavir tablets for COVID19 patients.

Earlier last week, Christopher Hamelman, Representative of the World Health Organization visited the basement of medical equipment.

During his visit, Hamelman said important drugs for fighting COVID2019 have been imported to Iran to support those patients which have problems in having access to these medicines.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 8,376 people out of a total of 23,049 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,812 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,411 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 127 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

