FIFA congratulates Iranian legendary player's birthday

"With 109 to his name, Ali Daei - who turns 51 today - is still the highest-scoring man in the history of international football," FIFA wrote in its Twitter account.

Ali Daei is an Iranian former footballer and current coach and businessman.

Daei is the world's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of men's international football with 109 goals scored for Iran, an achievement listed in Guinness World Records.

He has played for famous clubs such as Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC and was a member of the FIFA Football Committee from 2007-2013.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish