Zarif urges Japan to do more for lifting US sanctions

Zarif reviewed the latest regional and international developments with the Japanese minister and appreciated the contributions made by his government and people for fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

He referred to the reports provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) about the Iranian healthcare system’s professional performance, stressing that the US sanctions are the main barrier for supplying pharmaceutical and medical equipment needs.

Meanwhile, Motegi described its donations as indication of friendly ties and solidarity with Iranian nation.

He added that Japan will also donate some anti- COVID19 drug to Iran.

Iranian and Japanese ministers agreed to share the scientific report of using these drugs for promoting medical science.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

Raeesi went on to say that 5,979 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

