Iranians always created means for defense in hard times: Envoy

According to Foreign Ministry Information Dissemination Department, Qasemi made the remarks in a message on the new year on Thursday, adding that this year Nowruz starts at a time when the great Iranian people is grappling with a 'toddler striker', coronavirus.

Nowruz and spring, which are rooted in our culture and civilization, can be an instrument for defending the country and people in hard times, he said.

Qasemi hoped that with the arrival of Nowruz, the heinous and uninvited monster will be uprooted from the land of the monotheists.

He also congratulated Iranian expatriates in France on the new year and wished the great and informed Iranian people days full of comfort, peace, good health and prosperity.

Qasemi also hailed the Iranian people's resistance against coronavirus despite the US illegal and cruel sanctions.

