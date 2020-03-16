Iran, UK FMs discuss coronavirus on phone

They also dealt with coronavirus outbreak in Iran and world, US unilateral sanctions, JCPOA, bilateral consular affairs as well as the other regional developments during the telephone conversation.

Zarif appreciated EU and three European states for sending aid packages to Iran in fighting coronavirus and described the US illegal and unilateral sanctions as an obstacle in the way of fighting the epidemic.

He also called on Britain to ignore US oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people under the current conditions both in view of its commitments under the JCPOA and humanitarian considerations.

Earlier, British Ambassador in Iran Rob Macaire said in video message in his Instagram page that this year's Nowruz will be different for the Iranians as they will stay at home, but they will certainly support each other in combating coronavirus.

