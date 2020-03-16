Mar 16, 2020, 3:59 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83717067
0 Persons

Tags

Iran embassy in Tbilisi ready to receive donations

Iran embassy in Tbilisi ready to receive donations

Tehran, March 16, IRNA – Iran diplomatic mission in Tbilisi in a statement on Monday stressed its readiness to received donations provided by the Iranian nationals.

In line with the request made by Iranian nationals on dispatch of health and medical contributions to fight coronavirus pandemic, Iranian diplomatic embassy is ready to collect rendered items, the statement reads.

It added that those who are willing to help Iranian citizens can call Iranian embassy to deliver their donations. 

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that all embassies are ready to receive cash and non-cash aid to fight against coronavirus.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 0 =