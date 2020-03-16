Iranian soccer player contributes to anti-corona campaign

An official in the soccer federation in Gilan said that Hosseini is the second soccer player who has sent equipment to Gilan province to fight COVID-19.

Ali Karimi, known as 'the Magician' contributed to the nationwide campaign to fight the further spread of the fatal coronavirus on Sunday by donating items to the citizens of Gilan province.

Ali-Reza Vahhabi told IRNA that Hosseini sent 2,000 packages, including 30 automatic spray machines to be used in disinfecting the streets, large quantities of disinfectants, and food and sanitary packages for daily and weekly usage of families.

The shipment also includes masks, clothing, and hospital gowns.

Hosseini is a member of Persepolis, now, but was is from Gilan and was a member of Malavan Team, from the province.

The potentially deadly coronavirus has infected about 13,938 people in Iran, 724 of whom have lost their lives to it. Over 4,590 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish